Heroes Hall Museum at the O.C. Fair & Event Center

February 19, 2019

Gayle Anderson was live in Costa Mesa at the OC Fair & Event Center, where the facility is observing the second anniversary of the establishment of its HEROES HALL, a museum and education center which celebrates the legacy of Orange County veterans and others who have served this nation.

There is a new exhibition at HEROES HALL entitled, “Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience.”

