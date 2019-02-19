Heroes Hall Museum at the O.C. Fair & Event Center

Gayle Anderson was live in Costa Mesa at the OC Fair & Event Center, where the facility is observing the second anniversary of the establishment of its HEROES HALL, a museum and education center which celebrates the legacy of Orange County veterans and others who have served this nation.
There is a new exhibition at HEROES HALL entitled, “Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience.”
Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience
OC Fair & Event Center
88 Fair Drive
Costa Mesa
(714)708-1500
If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com