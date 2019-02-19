× Historic Bob Baker Marionette Theater Will Move to Highland Park After Leaving Original Home Near DTLA

The black cat with the rhinestone collar. The hand-walking clown. The petunia that dances and sings.

These beloved characters and 2,000 other puppets handcrafted by marionette mastermind Bob Baker are about to get a new home.

After more than 55 years in a small cinder block building on the edge of downtown L.A., the historic Bob Baker Marionette Theater will move to a former movie theater turned Korean church on the corner of York Boulevard and N. Avenue 50 in Highland Park.

The theater’s company of eight red-clad puppeteers hopes to start staging their playful and eccentric brand of marionette shows in its new space beginning in early summer.The official grand opening is not slated to take place until Nov. 29 — almost one year to the day after they performed their last public show in their historic original theater.

