Investigation Continues Into Fatal Shooting of 3 People at Gated Community in Porter Ranch

Los Angeles police have released little information about the investigation into the shooting deaths of three people inside a home in a gated community.

Firefighters responding to a 911 call found the gunshot victims around 4 p.m. Monday and called police to the residence in the Porter Ranch area of the northwestern San Fernando Valley.

Police have not revealed the identities of those involved.

The shootings occurred in a large two-story home in the Renaissance housing development.

Congressman Brad Sherman lives in Porter Ranch. He tells reporters he feels safe but when such an incident occurs in a small community "it shakes you up a bit."

