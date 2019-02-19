Kaiser Permanente to Open Medical School in Pasadena in 2020, Waive Tuition for First 5 Classes of Students

Kaiser Permanente on Feb. 19, 2019 released this rendering of a new medical school it plans to open in Pasadena in 2020.

Tuition will be waived for the first five classes of students at the new Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine in Southern California.

Kaiser Permanente announced Tuesday that the school being built in Pasadena has received preliminary accreditation and it will begin accepting applications in June for the first class in summer 2020.

Students in the school’s first five classes will have tuition waived for the full four years.

Pasadena was announced as the site for the school in 2016.

Clinical education will primarily take place in the greater Los Angeles area in Kaiser Permanente hospitals and clinics and in partnered community health centers.

