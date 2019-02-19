× L.A. County Supervisors Ban Pepper Spray in Juvenile Detention Halls After Reports of Excessive Use

Two weeks ago, an independent watchdog told the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors that it should consider banning pepper spray at juvenile detention facilities, citing examples of the inappropriate and avoidable use of the spray by officers.

It didn’t take long for the board to act.

On Tuesday, the supervisors unanimously approved a “phased elimination” of pepper spray by the end of the year, following the lead of many states that already ban it in juvenile facilities.

In the meantime, detention officers will have restricted access to the spray, which causes burning and inflammation of the eyes, nose and skin.

