Man Charged in 2010 Fatal Torture, Stabbing of Estranged Wife to Appear in Court After Extradition From El Salvador

A man accused of torturing and stabbing his estranged wife to death nearly a decade ago will appear in court in Los Angeles Tuesday after being extradited from El Salvador, according to prosecutors.

Napoleon Eduardo Castro — who also goes by the names Juan Flores, Luis Sánchez, “Trouble” and “Napo” — is expected to appear in the San Fernando Branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court on felony charges of murder and torture, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release. He was extradited on Valentine’s Day.

Castro, 43, is described by the DA’s office as a former Pacoima resident.

On May 1, 2010, he allegedly ambushed his estranged wife, Olga Martinez, before stabbing and killing her at her home, prosecutors said. Her body was later found lying in a pool of blood at the entrance to her garage, according to the FBI.

The DA’s office said a warrant was filed for Castro’s arrest just four days after the brutal slaying.

FBI officials have said he may have travelled to Worcester, Massachusetts before going to El Salvador. He was finally extradited on Feb. 14 after federal officials tracked him down with the help of a tipster.

He is currently being held without bail and faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

The charges against Castro include special circumstance allegations of murder involving the infliction of torture and by means of lying in wait as well as a special allegation of using a knife as a deadly and dangerous weapon, Deputy District Attorney Ani Bailey said in a DA’s news release.

The Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate the case. No other details have been released by the DA.