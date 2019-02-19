× Man Found Fatally Stabbed at Riverside Park; Homicide Investigation Underway

Homicide detectives were investigating after a man was found stabbed to death at a public park in Riverside on Tuesday, officials said.

Authorities received calls around 1:30 p.m. reporting a person was bleeding on the ground at Shamel Park, located at 3650 Arlington Ave., Riverside police said in a news release.

Paramedics with the Riverside Fire Department were first on scene and found the man had been stabbed. They attempted to render aid but eventually pronounced him dead at the park, police.

Police officials who responded to investigate determined the stabbing had followed an altercation.

Homicide detectives and forensic specialists were collecting and processing evidence.

Coroner’s officials were working to identify the victim, police said.

No one was in custody, and authorities were still working to compile a suspect description.

Officer Ryan Railsback told the Riverside Press-Enterprise that some witnesses have come forward, but they saw the crime from a distance and were unable to provide a clear description of the attacker.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the struggle to contact Detective Brett Stennett at 951-353-7213 or bstennett@riversideca.gov, or Detective Dan Mercadefe at 951-353-7103 or dmercadefe@riversideca.gov. Anonymous tips may be submitted via rpdtips@riversideca.gov.