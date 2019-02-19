BREAKING: Trump Plans to Cancel $929 Million for California Bullet Train, Wants State to Pay Back $2.5 Billion

Man Who Allegedly Killed Mother, Critically Injured Father in Santa Monica Stabbing Is Charged

Posted 4:41 PM, February 19, 2019, by

A man who allegedly killed his mother and critically injured his father in a Santa Monica stabbing last month has been charged, officials announced Tuesday.

Stephen Lloyd Fader, 42, was charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Howard Fader, 82, and Sharon Fader, 75, were stabbed multiple times on or between Jan. 23 and Jan. 24  in the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced. Sharon Fader died at the scene.

Stephen Fader was also injured during the incident, and was treated for stab wounds to his abdomen, Santa Monica Police Department officials when the crime first occurred.

It is unclear what led the suspect to allegedly attack his parents, and it is also unclear how he was injured. The incident remains under investigation by the Santa Monica Police Department.

Stephan Fader pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday and is scheduled to return to court on March 11. His bail was set at $3 million.

The case remains under investigation by the Santa Monica Police Department.

