Republican State Sen. John Moorlach of Orange County has introduced a bill to build two additional lanes with no maximum speed limit on the northbound and southbound 5 Freeway. Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 19, 2019.
O.C. Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Build New Lanes on 5 Freeway With No Speed Limit
