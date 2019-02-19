O.C. Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Build New Lanes on 5 Freeway With No Speed Limit

Posted 9:11 AM, February 19, 2019, by

Republican State Sen. John Moorlach of Orange County has introduced a bill to build two additional lanes with no maximum speed limit on the northbound and southbound 5 Freeway. Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 19, 2019.

