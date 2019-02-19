Police Looking for Man Suspected of Attempting to Rape, Kidnap Teen Girl in El Monte

Authorities released a suspect sketch Tuesday in an attempt to identify a man who was caught on video attacking an 18-year-old woman on a street in El Monte, in an attempted rape and kidnapping case, the El Monte Police Department said.

The incident took place on the 3300 block of Tyler Avenue near Brockway Street at around 12:00 a.m. Sunday, when a man ran up to the teenager from behind, grabbed her and knocked her to the ground, according to El Monte police.

He then pulled her toward a hidden area on Brockway Street and tried to sexually assault her, police said.

The teen hit him multiple times in the face and got away.

The attack was captured on surveillance video. The suspect’s car was visible in the footage. It is described as a white or light-colored, four door compact car.

Authorities described the suspect as a 30- to 40-year-old Hispanic man, standing at about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue long-sleeved shirt and dark jeans. He was clean-shaven.

Anyone with information can call El Monte police at 626-258-8635. Tips may be submitted to tips@empd.org.

34.068621 -118.027567