Police Release Surveillance Video of Suspected DUI Hit-and-Run Collision in South-Central L.A.

Police released new surveillance video Tuesday of a suspected DUI hit-and-run collision that severely injured one person and damaged six parked cars in South-Central Los Angeles Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The video shows a white Honda Accord crashing into six parked vehicles and forcefully ejecting one of its passengers several feet across the street.

The collision occurred at around 2:40 a.m. in the area of 33rd Street and Central Avenue.

Wilfredo Vaquiz Escobar, 30, of Los Angeles, was arrested and booked for felony DUI causing injuries, after an investigation revealed that Escobar was driving his vehicle at an "unsafe speed" southbound on Central Avenue. When he approached 33rd Street, Escobar lost control of his vehicle and spun out, LAPD said.

The powerful force of the collision caused one of his six passengers to be ejected from the vehicle, police said.

The unidentified male victim suffered "severe" injuries and was transported to a hospital, along with four other passengers who were injured in the crash.

Police said Escobar did not stop, render aid and identify himself.

The collision severely damaged the six cars. Photos showed one of the vehicles with its' trunk and side completely caved in and roof collapsed.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up to help the victims whose vehicles were damaged. The fundraiser seeks to raise $20,000 to pay for other means of transportation and living expenses for those whose cars were damaged, according to the GoFundMe page.

Escobar's bail was set at $100,000. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at a los Angeles court.

Anyone with information on this collision was asked to call Central Traffic Division Detective Moses Castillo at 213-833-3713 or email 30215@lapd.online.