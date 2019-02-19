Red Carpet Worthy Cocktails at Loews

Toast to the 91st Academy Awards with hand-crafted cocktails inspired by this year's Oscar® nominated films! The special beverages will be available until March 3rd at Loews Hollywood Hotel or Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel.

Jessica Holmes reports on the KTLA Weekend Morning News on 2/16/19.

