Storms, Flooding Leave at Least $14 Million in Damage to SoCal Roadways

Recent debris flows and flooding in the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains have caused extensive damage to Southern California roadways, requiring some highways to be closed for months as crews work on repairs that will cost at least $14 million.

Last week’s series of storms, including a moisture-packed atmospheric river that slammed the state, has brought consistent rainfall to California, dumping 18 trillion gallons of rain — nearly half the volume of Lake Tahoe.

In between showers, road crews have been assessing the damage caused by all that water and how much it’ll cost to repair the state’s highways and byways.

One of the most damaged areas is Highway 243 in Riverside County, where a large hole formed underneath the road after heavy rains eroded the soil. As the rain poured down, the hole made way for a fast-flowing waterfall. The highway will be closed between the 10 Freeway and the city of Idyllwild for at least two months, according to a Caltrans news release.

