Suspected Killer of 61-Year-Old Man Attacked at Lancaster Jack-in-the-Box Parking Lot Arrested

A man suspected of attacking and killing a 61-year-old man in a Lancaster Jack-in-the-Box parking lot last month turned himself in on Tuesday.

Manuel Berryman is seen in a booking photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 21, 2019.

Manuel Berryman, 39, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder and was being held at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Palmdale Station, according to Lancaster Sheriff’s Sgt. Layne Arnold.

Surveillance video capturing the Jan. 3 assault on Frank Borsotti shows him being punched to the ground by another man who pulls up in a champagne-colored sedan. The two appear to exchange some words before the encounter turns violent.

Borsotti was later found lying on the ground and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Video from the scene showed a pool of blood near where his vehicle had been parked.

Frank Borsotti is shown in a photo provided by a family member on Jan. 4, 2019.

The incident unfolded in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box located at 43628 10th St. W.

Witnesses told KTLA no weapons appeared to have been involved, and Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Hoglund said he was not aware of any weapons being used.

Weeks later, on Jan. 21, sheriff’s officials asked for the public’s help in tracking down Berryman. At the time, he was only described as someone wanted for questioning.

Berryman is currently being held on $2 million bail, inmate records show.

It’s still unclear what led up to the brutal attack, and authorities have not released a possible motive.

Family members of Borsotti have said he was a 30-year employee of Caltrans and grandfather of six who was picking up lunch for his wife when he was killed.

