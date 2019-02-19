Wolfgang Puck Catering VP/Chef Eric Klein joined us live with a taste of what they’re serving up at this year’s Oscar Governor’s Ball. This is the 25th consecutive year that the nationally-recognized Wolfgang Puck Catering arm has been tapped to oversee the Governors Ball, the official after-party for the Oscars. Chef Klein and his team will once again prepare a feast for over 1,500 guests, including Oscar nominees and winners, show presenters, and more. For more information on Eric and Wolfgang Puck Catering, you can go to their website or follow Eric on Instagram or twitter @ChefEMKlein
Taste of Oscar Governors Ball With Chef Eric Klein and Wolfgang Puck Catering
-
Winter dineL.A. Preview With Wolfgang Puck, Tesse, & APL Resturant
-
Mister O’s Restaurant and Lounge in Studio City With Chef Oscar Torres
-
Nancy Pelosi Gets Rock Star Treatment at Pre-Grammy Gala
-
Film Academy Clarifies Plan for Oscars Broadcast Amid Backlash
-
Valentine’s Day Menu at Trois Mec With Chef Ludo Lefebvre
-
-
The News Director’s Office: Marc Malkin, “Variety” Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor
-
Kevin Hart Says He’ll Reconsider Hosting Oscars After Ellen DeGeneres Interview
-
Oscars: ‘Roma’ and ‘The Favourite’ Lead Nominations With 10 Bids Each
-
Academy Reverses Plans, Says All Awards Will Be Aired Live at Oscars
-
The News Director’s Office: Oscar Predictions with Sam Rubin
-
-
Jessica Holmes Learns How to Make Fresh Pasta With Eataly Chef Denis Dello Stritto
-
British Actor Albert Finney, a 5-Time Oscar Nominee, Dies at 82
-
Tacos Served Buffet Style for The Big Game With Monique Roxanne of King Taco Catering