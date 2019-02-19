Taste of Oscar Governors Ball With Chef Eric Klein and Wolfgang Puck Catering

Posted 10:28 AM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29AM, February 19, 2019

Wolfgang Puck Catering VP/Chef Eric Klein joined us live with a taste of what they’re serving up at this year’s Oscar Governor’s Ball.  This is the 25th consecutive year that the nationally-recognized Wolfgang Puck Catering arm has been tapped to oversee the Governors Ball, the official after-party for the Oscars. Chef Klein and his team will once again prepare a feast for over 1,500 guests, including Oscar nominees and winners, show presenters, and more. For more information on Eric and Wolfgang Puck Catering, you can go to their website or follow Eric on Instagram or twitter @ChefEMKlein

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.