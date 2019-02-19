Taste of Oscar Governors Ball With Chef Eric Klein and Wolfgang Puck Catering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wolfgang Puck Catering VP/Chef Eric Klein joined us live with a taste of what they’re serving up at this year’s Oscar Governor’s Ball. This is the 25th consecutive year that the nationally-recognized Wolfgang Puck Catering arm has been tapped to oversee the Governors Ball, the official after-party for the Oscars. Chef Klein and his team will once again prepare a feast for over 1,500 guests, including Oscar nominees and winners, show presenters, and more. For more information on Eric and Wolfgang Puck Catering, you can go to their website or follow Eric on Instagram or twitter @ChefEMKlein