The News Director’s Office: Livin’ the Stream with the 5 Live Team

For the first time, Jason leaves the comforts of his office for a visit to the 5 Live studio to chat with Samantha Cortese, Natalie Lizarraga, and Andy Riesmeyer. Sam, Natalie, and Andy share how they’ve teamed up to bring their unique perspectives to KTLA’s online-only show. They explain how they’re able to make more meaningful connections with their audience, and how 5 Live has evolved into the show it is now.

Episode quote

“We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails.”

– Dolly Parton

