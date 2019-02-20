14-Year-Old San Diego Girl’s Death Linked to Flu, County Health Agency Says

Posted 3:51 PM, February 20, 2019, by
Vials of the Fluvirin influenza vaccine are displayed at a Walgreens pharmacy on January 22, 2018 in San Francisco. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Vials of the Fluvirin influenza vaccine are displayed at a Walgreens pharmacy on January 22, 2018 in San Francisco. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A 14-year-old girl is the region’s latest flu-related death, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services agency.

Listed in the public health agency’s weekly influenza report, the teen is listed as having resided in central San Diego. According to the county, she died on Feb. 12, and there was no evidence of vaccination or of other health conditions that may have also contributed to her death.

Hers is the youngest flu-related death announced so far for the 2018-19 flu year that started on July 1.

The teen was among five additional deaths announced Wednesday. Others included 82-, 73-, 62- and 56-year-old men from the south, central, east and north coastal parts of the county.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.