× 14-Year-Old San Diego Girl’s Death Linked to Flu, County Health Agency Says

A 14-year-old girl is the region’s latest flu-related death, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services agency.

Listed in the public health agency’s weekly influenza report, the teen is listed as having resided in central San Diego. According to the county, she died on Feb. 12, and there was no evidence of vaccination or of other health conditions that may have also contributed to her death.

Hers is the youngest flu-related death announced so far for the 2018-19 flu year that started on July 1.

The teen was among five additional deaths announced Wednesday. Others included 82-, 73-, 62- and 56-year-old men from the south, central, east and north coastal parts of the county.

