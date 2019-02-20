2 Children Injured After Mother Involved in Suspected DUI Crash Near Lancaster School: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A solo-vehicle crash near a Lancaster school that left a mother and two daughters hospitalized, including a 6-year-old girl in critical condition, is being investigated as a suspected DUI, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

The 31-year-old mother had just picked up her two children from school around 5:55 p.m. when her car slammed into a pole in the 3100 block of East Avenue I, near Gifford C. Cole Middle School.

She was apparently speeding through the parking lot, and possibly under the influence at the time of the crash, the release stated.

All three of the vehicle's occupants were hurt and taken to local hospitals.

The 6-year-old's injuries were the most serious of the among the three. The mother and a 12-year-old girl also remained hospitalized on Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Jennings of the Lancaster Sheriff's Station. Both were in stable condition.

Jennings initially confirmed the incident was being investigated as a suspected DUI, telling KTLA preliminary information indicated she appeared to have been drunk. An arrest has not been made, he added.

The crash took place just outside an Eastside Union School District building, and a representative from the district indicated a statement would be released later in the morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466. Those who prefer to provide a tip anonymously can do so by dialing 800-222-8477.