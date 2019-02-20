× 3 Men Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Amazon Packages from Delivery Truck in Glendale

Three men were were arrested on suspicion of stealing Amazon packages from a delivery truck in Glendale, police said Wednesday.

At around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 200 block of West Loraine Street where an Amazon delivery driver said she saw two men enter her van and take packages while she was out delivering a package to a residence, the Glendale Police Department said.

The two men then got into a black BMW without license plates and fled towards Valley View Road. A witness then followed the suspects’ vehicle to a gas station and directed officers to their location, police said.

Officers arrived at scene and detained the three suspects, according to police.

The suspects, Emajea Porter, 18, and Anthony Henderson, 19, of Carson, and Jordan Maclamore, 18, of Nevada were all booked for petty theft and conspiracy to commit a theft, police said.

The three men were released from custody after posting $500 bail, public arrest records showed.