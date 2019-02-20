Black History Month: Do You Know? African Car Creator Cliff Hall and His Corwin Getaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live at the Petersen Automotive Museum to continue her series of BLACK HISTORY MONTH / DO YOU KNOW?...reports with the story of the 1969 Corwin Getaway. The Corwin was built in Los Angeles by African American Cliff Hall and named after the primary financial backer of the project, Beverly Hills businessman Louis Corwin. Tiny by 1960s domestic standards, the Corwin represents a significant early effort to develop a mid-engine automobile that could provide residents a nimble vehicle that was small enough to maneuver easily in traffic. The Petersen has restored this rare treasure to its’ former glory.

Black History Month / Do You Know?...African American Car Creator Cliff Hall & His Corwin Getaway

The 1969 Corwin Getaway

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323)964-6331

For more information and history on the Petersen Automotive Museum and Cliff Hall you can visit their website and for more information on the Corwin Getaway Car you can visit the Auto Classic's website.

Gayle Anderson