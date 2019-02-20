Cold Storm System Could Bring Rain, Snow Across SoCal on Wednesday, Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain, mountain snow and potential thunderstorms are in the forecast for Southern California on Wednesday and Thursday.

The wet conditions follow a frost advisory that ended 8 a.m. Wednesday for Ventura County valleys and the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, where temperatures in some areas dropped to the 20s.

"My neighbors from Pennsylvania came in and said that, 'Man, this feels like Pennsylvania out there,'" said Joe Estes, who works in Woodland Hills.

Coastal areas and the valleys can expect up to a quarter inch of rain from Wednesday through Thursday night, while mountains can receive up to a half an inch of precipitation. Possible thunderstorms can bring more rain and small hail, the National Weather Service said.

An inch to 3 inches of snow can drop on elevations above 2,500 feet. The eastern San Gabriel Mountains could get up to 6 inches of snow.

"Snow levels could drop as low as 1500 ft. bringing some dusting to minor accumulations across those lower elevations," NWS said.

Forecasters urged travelers on mountain roads and highways, including the 5 Freeway near the Grapevine, to drive with caution.

Winter has dumped about 18 trillion gallons of rain on California this February. The torrential downpour caused major damage on roads in the region, triggering weeks-long closures.

If you plan to #travel on I-5 thru #Grapevine or State Routes 14, 33, 138 or 154 today or Thursday be aware of forecast #snow & other winter conditions. Check road conditions before leaving at https://t.co/cxZ0jVPIRf Allow extra travel time. Expect #traffic delays https://t.co/0hCAvuof2L — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 20, 2019

Here's a glimpse of forecast radar rain/snow expected later today through Thu night. Be sure to plan accordingly and be safe out there! #cawx pic.twitter.com/zm5uh2U1ea — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 20, 2019

Winter Weather Advisories issued Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening for the mountains, Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley, and SLO County Interior Valleys. #LArain #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/nHQ0kFhsLn — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 20, 2019