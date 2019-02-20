Cold Storm to Hit Southern California, Dropping Snow, Producing Hail

Another storm is moving into Southern California, bringing some rain but also the possibility of snow at very low elevations.

Here are the key things you need to know:

►A storm moving in Wednesday night and Thursday morning will bring light rain to coastal and basin areas but snow to very low mountain elevations.

►Snow levels will also be lowered to about 2,000 feet Thursday, and up to 6 inches of powder may fall in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains. It’s possible that snow levels could fall to 1,500 feet if heavier precipitation moves in.

