Driver Sought in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Bicyclist in Koreatown

Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in the Koreatown neighborhood of Central Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

Authorities received a report about a cyclist down on Wilshire Boulevard just west of South Berendo Street about 3:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Elaine Morales said.

Whoever struck the cyclist left the scene in what Morales described as a felony hit-and-run.

A second vehicle then hit the downed bicyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Morales said.

The second driver remained at the scene following the crash.

Officials have not identified the victim, who was described as a man in his 30s.

Investigators have no description of the first vehicle or the driver they are searching for.

“Turn yourself in. Be responsible,” Morales said to the missing driver.

Authorities are searching the area for surveillance video that may have captured the crash.