DUI Suspect Could Face 10 Years in Prison for Chino Crash That Killed Off-Duty Deputy

Prosecutors on Wednesday announced charging an Alhambra man in connection with a suspected DUI crash that killed an off-duty deputy in Chino over the weekend.

Yijie Mao, 26, could spend 10 years in state prison if convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury with the personal infliction of great bodily injury, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

He was driving a BMW X5 just after midnight Sunday at Euclid and Edison avenues when he slammed into Nicholas O’ Loughlin’s vehicle, according to investigators. He’s accused of traveling at least 20 miles over the speed limit, court records show.

Loughlin, a 28-year-old San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy from Chino Hills, died of his injuries.

Officers said Mao had been under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. He’s being held on $5 million bail at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, county records show.