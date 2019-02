Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The family of an Army chaplain said he was being treated at the Veterans Affairs' West Los Angeles Medical Center but was discharged against the advice of his doctors. Because his condition has rendered him a threat to his family, he can't go home and is staying in a homeless shelter.

The family has set up a fundraising campaign to help cover their expenses.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 20, 2019.