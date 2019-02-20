Frank Buckley Interviews: Kobe Bryant, Former NBA Basketball Player

Kobe Bryant is a former NBA basketball player who played his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe is a five-time NBA champion, four-time All-Star MVP, two-time Finals MVP, and he was the 2007-2008 regular season MVP. He is third among all-time NBA points leaders. He retired from basketball after scoring an astonishing 60 points in the final game of his career on April 13, 2016.

During this podcast, Kobe talks about what he’s been doing since retiring from basketball in film, books, and TV, and now a partnership in a sports facility known as the Mamba Sports Academy. He also discusses the state of the Los Angeles Lakers and his view of critics who blame coach Luke Walton, Kobe reveals how he feels about his former teammate Shaquille O’Neal, and he answers the question: Would he ever consider playing NBA basketball again?

Related show links: