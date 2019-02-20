× Grandmother, 2 Children Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision Near La Mirada Elementary School

A hit-and-run collision near an elementary school in La Mirada left a grandmother and a child critically injured, and another child suffering from minor injuries Wednesday afternoon, according to the los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Norwalk station.

The collision happened near Escalona Elementary School in the 1500 block of Escalona Road at around 1:25 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said.

Officers responded to find three people injured, who were transported to a nearby hospital, according to authorities.

No suspects were identified.

Aerial footage from Sky 5 showed a group of residents looking on as officers worked at the scene of the collision in a residential area, blocking off traffic on Escalona Road with police tape.

No further information was immediately available.

One victim, a grandmother, has been transported to a local hospital and is fighting for her life. Two young children suffered minor injuries and were also taken to a local hospital. We will post more about who committed this heinous act soon. #LASD #LaMirada — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) February 20, 2019