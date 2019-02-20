Homicide Investigation Underway Near Carson-Area Strip Club After Man Shot, Killed

Homicide detectives were investigating outside a strip club in the Carson-area after a man was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound in the parking lot, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim in the 1900 block of East Del Amo Boulevard just before 12:20 a.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The area is located near the border of Carson and Rancho Dominguez.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso, the release stated.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified.

Authorities said the man had been shot inside a business, which they did not identify.

A photo tweeted out from by a public information for the Carson Sheriff Station showed investigators outside the VLive LA gentleman’s club. Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be seen on the street nearby and the parking lot appeared to have been cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.

It was not immediately, however, whether the shooting took place inside the strip club.

Road closed in both directions at the 2000 block of Del Amo Boulevard in Rancho Dominguez. Homicide investigation ongoing. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ZNMBkzmO9Z — LASD Jennifer (@LASDJennifer) February 20, 2019

A suspect description was not immediately provided. It was also unknown whether the shooting was gang related, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477 and through the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.