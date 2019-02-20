BREAKING: Silver Alert Issued for Missing Woman With Autism

How to Improve Your Posture With Dr. Liza Egbogah

Posted 11:33 AM, February 20, 2019, by

Body and posture expert Dr Liza Egbogah joined us live with her secrets on how she helps her clients improve their posture.  According to Dr Liza, some of the biggest names in Hollywood have a secret weapon they use to look and feel great on the red carpet and it all starts with their posture. Celebs like Jamie Foxx, Liev Schrieber Amanda Bruegel and Abbie Cormish turn to Dr. Liza for her signature holistic posture treatment. For more info on Dr. Liza, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.

