× LAPD Searching for Leads in Shooting Death of 28-Year-Old Man in South-Central

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the gunman who shot and killed another man in South Los Angeles last week, police said Wednesday.

Donte Jones, 28, was found with at least one gunshot wound near the 4100 block of Wall Street, a residential area of Historic South-Central, after paramedics alerted officers to the incident just before 10 p.m. last Friday, L.A. police said in a news release.

Jones was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, officials said.

Investigators have not been able to determine a motive behind the fatal incident.

It’s unknown whether the shooting was gang-related, police said.

Anyone with additional information can contact detectives Calzadillas or Ron Berdin at 323-846-6556 during business hours, or call 877-527-3247 after-hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or LACrimeStoppers.org.