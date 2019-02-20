× San Diego 911 Dispatchers Accused of Blowing Off Calls About Teen Who Was Kidnapped, Shot

A woman who was shot three times and left a quadriplegic last spring is suing San Diego for gross negligence, contending that police dispatchers failed to take seriously multiple 911 calls from her mother.

Mya Hendrix, who was wounded during a kidnapping by gang members in April, says in the lawsuit that city dispatchers are partly responsible for her injuries because they deemed the situation a “nonemergency” and a scam, despite multiple calls from the then-19-year-old’s mother.

Three suspected gang members — Cesar Alvarado, Michael Pedraza and Britney Canal — have been charged in the case, which was part of a crime spree that also left a Chula Vista businessman dead, authorities said.

The lawsuit comes three years after public outcry over slow responses to emergency calls in San Diego, including an April 2016 case when two 911 calls went unanswered as a dog fatally attacked an infant in Mira Mesa.

