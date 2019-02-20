Man Arrested After Exposing Himself to 88-Year-Old Woman at Redlands Retirement Home: Police

A 41-year-old man was in custody after allegedly entering a woman’s room and exposing himself to her at an assisted living and retirement community in Redlands, officials said Wednesday.

Darrell Robert Finstad, of Mentone, was arrested after authorities served a search warrant at his home Tuesday following a weekslong investigation into the Feb. 3 incident, according to a news release from Redlands police.

The 88-year-old victim, a resident of Mission Commons at 10 Terracina Blvd., told investigators she had been sitting on her couch around 12:30 p.m. when the man entered her room.

He was carrying a laundry basket full of her clothing, which he set down before exposing his genitals and masturbating in front of her, according to police.

The woman ordered the intruder out of her room, and he fled on foot before getting into a silver 2010 Ford Focus with a Canadian flag air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror, authorities said.

It was unclear why Finstad was in the retirement home; officials said his place of employment is somewhere in Yucaipa.

He was identified as a suspect in the case after the victim worked with investigators to develop a suspect sketch.

Evidence connected to the case was discovered after warrants were served at Finstad’s Mentone home, in the 2200 block of Nice Avenue, and Yucaipa workplace on Tuesday, police said.

Finstad was subsequently arrested and was being held on $125,000 bail on suspicion of indecent exposure, burglary and elder abuse, officials said.