Man Faces Death Penalty in Kidnapping, Killing of 11-Year-Old Inglewood Boy in 1990

A man faces the death penalty for the kidnapping and killing of an 11-year-old Inglewood boy nearly 30 years ago, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Edward Donell Thomas, 50, was arrested on Feb. 14 in connection with the disappearance of William Tillett.

Thomas faces a murder charge, along with a special allegation of kidnapping and lying in wait. The charges make him eligible for the death penalty. Thomas was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

William was walking home from Kew Elementary School in Inglewood on May 24, 1990 when he was kidnapped. His body was found hours later in a Hawthorne carport, officials said.

It is unclear what led to Thomas’ arrest nearly 30 years later.

He faces death or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged.

Inglewood police continue to investigate the crime, and anyone with information can call homicide detectives at 310-412-5246.