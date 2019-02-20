× Man Shot by Off-Duty LAPD Detective in Fight on Skid Row Is Not Facing Arrest: Officials

A man shot by an off-duty Los Angeles police detective during a confrontation in downtown’s skid row that left both in critical condition last week was expected to be released from the hospital without facing arrest, officials said Thursday.

The man, who was not identified, had a confrontation with an off-duty LAPD detective in the area of Sixth and San Julian streets around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 14, said Capt. Billy Hayes, who leads the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division. Detectives have yet to determine how the altercation began, so it remains unclear if anyone will face criminal charges, Hayes said. It was unclear what injuries the man suffered but he was expected to be released from the hospital soon, Hayes said.

The detective, identified only as an off-duty LAPD narcotics investigator, suffered a fractured eye socket and was placed in an induced coma as a result of the fight, according to two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the situation. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the incident candidly.

Despite his extensive injuries, the 20-year department veteran is also expected to leave the hospital in the next few days, Hayes said.

