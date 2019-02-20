Mother of Vanessa Marquez Files Claim Against South Pasadena Over ‘ER’ Actress’ Police Shooting Death

In a claim seeking $20 million from South Pasadena, the mother of Vanessa Marquez says poor tactics, negligence and overreaction on the part of police led to the actress’ fatal shooting last year.

Marquez, 49, was killed on Aug. 30 by South Pasadena police, who had gone to her apartment for a wellness check. When they arrived, Marquez was having a seizure and would not cooperate with officers’ offers for medical attention, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the shooting.

As Marquez talked with police and a mental health clinician, she grabbed what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at officers, sheriff’s officials said. Two of them fired and Marquez was struck at least once in the torso. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police later determined that the weapon Marquez allegedly held was a BB gun, sheriff’s officials said.

