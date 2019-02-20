Lifestyle Expert David Viggiano joined us live with the coolest new kitchen tools and gadgets from The International Home and Housewares Show. The International Home + Housewares Show is one of the largest trade shows in the country. More than 2,200 exhibitors showcase thousands of new products and innovations each year, many before they are on the market. You can find out more about all the products that will be featured at the 2019 International Home and Housewares Show by going to their website.
New Kitchen Tools and Gadgets With Lifestyle Expert, David Viggiano
