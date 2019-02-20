O.C. Officials Expected to Announce Arrest in 1973 Homicide of Newport Beach Girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Orange County officials planned to announce on Wednesday morning an arrest in a 1973 Newport Beach homicide.

The O.C. District Attorney's Office and Newport Beach police were expected to release details on the man taken into custody in Colorado Tuesday in connection with the killing of 11-year-old Linda O'Keefe of of Corona del Mar nearly five decades ago.

Colorado Springs news station KRDO identified the suspect as James Neal of Monument, Colorado. Detectives had managed to "age-progress" DNA evidence on the victim's dress, the outlet reported.

O'Keefe went missing on July 6, 1973 while walking home from school. The next morning, her body was found strangled in Newport Beach's Back Bay.

In 2018, on the 45th anniversary of her disappearance, the Newport Beach Police Department took to Twitter to tell the victim's story.

“There were reports that a man in a van was seen stopped near Linda … and a bulletin was distributed with a sketch of this man, but he was never identified,” agency spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella said at the time.

Authorities scheduled a 10 a.m. news conference at the DA's office in Santa Ana.

KTLA's Sarah Fenton contributed to this story.

