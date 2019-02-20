A private investigator says the Newport Beach couple found dead last week in their home had hired him in an attempt to locate their wayward son, who is now charged with killing them and their maid. Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 20, 2019.
Private Investigator Says Slain Newport Beach Parents Hired Him Over Concern for Son Now Accused of Killing Them
-
DNA Evidence, Genealogy Website Lead to Arrest in 1973 Homicide, Sexual Assault of Newport Beach Girl
-
Authorities ID Parents, Housekeeper Killed in Gated Newport Beach Community; Son Arrested
-
2 Women, Man Found Slain in Gated Newport Beach Community; Police Arrest Man Contacted in Irvine ER
-
Florida Woman Accused of Killing 3-Year-Old Son Who Mysteriously Vanished in Nevada Over 30 Years Ago
-
New Restrictions Placed on O.C. Doctor Accused of Sending ‘Sexually Motivated’ Messages to High School Cheerleaders
-
-
Valentine’s Day for Kids With Wild Child Party & Supply, Jolie Dionisio
-
Costa Mesa Drama Teacher Arrested After Being Accused of Molesting 13-Year-Old Boy: OCSD
-
DA to Review Video Evidence in Case of Newport Beach Doctor Accused of Drugging, Raping Women
-
Newport Beach Man Receives 35-Year Prison Sentence for Ponzi Scheme Defrauding Victims of $13.5 Million
-
Boats Dazzle Newport Harbor on 1st Night of Annual Christmas Parade
-
-
At Orange County ‘Dog Beach,’ Environmentalists Urge Officials to Protect Bird Habitat There
-
San Francisco Police Release Sketch of “Doodler’ Killer That Terrorized Gay Community in 70s
-
Attorneys: O.C. Doctor Accused of Drugging, Raping Women Is Victim of Politics Related to DA’s Race