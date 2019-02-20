Private Investigator Says Slain Newport Beach Parents Hired Him Over Concern for Son Now Accused of Killing Them

Posted 11:09 PM, February 20, 2019, by

A private investigator says the Newport Beach couple found dead last week in their home had hired him in an attempt to locate their wayward son, who is now charged with killing them and their maid. Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 20, 2019.

