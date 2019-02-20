Severely Emaciated Dog Recovering After Being Dropped Off at Jurupa Valley Animal Shelter

A young dog is making an impressive recovery after being dropped off at a Jurupa Valley animal shelter in a severely emaciated condition, officials said Tuesday.

The 8-month-old pooch, which appeared to be a German shepherd or German shepherd mix, was left in an after-hours drop-off compartment at the Riverside County shelter at 6851 Van Buren Blvd., the county’s Department of Animal Services said in a Facebook post.

The people who left him there were recorded on the facility’s security cameras but they’re not being viewed as suspects, said John Welsh, the agency’s public information officer.

“If they can provide any details it might be helpful; but they’re not being viewed as ‘dumpers,’ ” Welsh said in an email. “The video makes us think they’re good peeps…wanting to help.”

The dog, meanwhile, has been making an impressive comeback, considering his extreme condition.

“Why someone would allow a dog to get so skinny is beyond our comprehension,” the Facebook post states. “The good news is that he is responding very well to our care, which includes fluids via an IV. He will be fine.”

The post added that the dog has “such a sweet disposition, despite what was done to him.”

Officials could not immediately be reached for comment on whether the dog would be put up for adoption.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.