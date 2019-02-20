South Bay Family Warns Others About Man Defrauding Elderly of Cash With Fake Collision Scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A South Bay family is warning others after their 90-year-old grandmother was scammed last month by a man who claimed she'd hit his car, then got her to hand over $4,700 in cash to make the alleged accident go away — and they say others have been targeted in the same way.

The man drives a dark-colored sedan and was filmed by security cameras at the bank where victim Norma Cristanelli went to withdraw the cash, and investigators are asking anyone who may recognize him to come forward. Anyone with information can contact Detective Thomas Baran at 36364@lapd.online.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 19, 2019.