Suspect Fleeing in Stolen Vehicle Collides Into Train, Ricochets Into Highland Park House: Police

A suspect driving a stolen vehicle being followed by police collided with a Metro train and Ricocheted, crashing into a house in Highland Park, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Sal Ramirez said.

The collision took place at around 5:18pm in the 5000 block of North Figueroa Street, when the 2013 Lexus crashed into a Metro Gold Line Light Rail Train, rebounded upon impact, and crashed into the side of a house right next to the tracks, LAPD said.

Police said the unidentified suspect was taken into custody.

It is unclear if there were any other passengers in the car, or if any other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The Los Angeles Fire Department initially said there were no injuries but aerial footage from Sky 5 appeared to show one person being transported on a gurney.

The collision prompted a large response. LAFD and LAPD officers were at the scene, where the Lexus can be seen crashed into the side of the house, aerial footage showed.

The train appeared to be stopped in its tracks near the collision area.

Metro said the Gold Line was experiencing up to 20 minutes in delays.

No further information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.