Talks Between Trump Administration and California Over Fuel-Economy Standards Dispute Break Down

Already-faltering negotiations between the Trump administration and California aimed at resolving a dispute over fuel-economy standards have broken down completely, according to a top Democratic lawmaker.

Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), the senior Democrat on the Environment and Public Works Committee, said Wednesday that the Trump administration confirmed that its talks with California about the EPA’s plans to scale back the standards were over.

The breakdown increases the likelihood that both sides will spend years fighting in the courts over car pollution standards.

“Litigation is not the best option here,” Carper said in a statement. “It wastes time, money, creates uncertainty for American automakers and harms the environment. I encourage automakers to speak out quickly, loudly and clearly against this decision.”

