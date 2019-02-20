BREAKING: Silver Alert Issued for Missing Woman With Autism

Walmart Holding ‘Baby Savings Day’ This Saturday at Select Stores, Including Many in SoCal

Posted 11:37 AM, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:11PM, February 20, 2019

Walmart is hosting a "Baby Savings Day" limited sale this Saturday at locations across the country.

Participating stores will have specialists available to provide soon-to-be parents demonstrations of baby gear and advice on choosing the right products.

The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., according to the retailer.

Free samples and coupons will also be available. Customers will also find several special sales and "rollbacks" of popular baby items in store and online.

At some stores, law enforcement will also be on hand to fingerprint children for Child ID safety kits.

Many of stores participating are in Southern California. See the full list here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.