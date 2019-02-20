Walmart Holding ‘Baby Savings Day’ This Saturday at Select Stores, Including Many in SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Walmart is hosting a "Baby Savings Day" limited sale this Saturday at locations across the country.

Participating stores will have specialists available to provide soon-to-be parents demonstrations of baby gear and advice on choosing the right products.

The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., according to the retailer.

Free samples and coupons will also be available. Customers will also find several special sales and "rollbacks" of popular baby items in store and online.

At some stores, law enforcement will also be on hand to fingerprint children for Child ID safety kits.

Many of stores participating are in Southern California. See the full list here.