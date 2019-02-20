Woman With Autism Disappears in West L.A. Area; ‘She Gets Very Scared Being Alone,’ Mother Says

Police are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 27-year-old woman with autism who disappeared from the Pico-Roberston neighborhood of West Los Angeles on Tuesday and likely doesn’t know her way home.

Family members told Los Angeles Police Department investigators they last saw Iesha Beaumont at their home in the 1400 block of South Holt Avenue about 11 a.m.

Beaumont left through the kitchen door and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

‘It’s not something she does,” Beaumont’s mother Norrene Dennis said at a news conference Tuesday night.

“She has very little verbal ability … she doesn’t know her way home,” Dennis said.

Beaumont, who was described as having long brown hair and brown eyes, has the mental capacity of a six-year-old, according to the Police Department.

“Our concern for her is her mental capacity, as well as the low temperatures this evening,” LAPD Capt. Victor Davalos said during the news conference.

Search dogs had initially detected Beaumont’s sent but lost it about six blocks from the home, Davalos said. “At this point we need the communities help as well,” he said.

Beaumont is believed to have her ID but did not have a cell phone, money or a bus pass. Investigators do not suspect foul play at this time, Davalos said.

Beaumont stands about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, white pajama pants with balloon print, yellow gold stud earrings and multicolored socks.

She was not believed to be wearing any shoes when she left.

Dennis asked for help from anyone that sees her daughter. “She gets very scared being alone,” she said.

Authorities confirmed Wednesday morning that Beaumont was still missing.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 1-877-527-3247. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.