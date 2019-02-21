BREAKING: Grapevine Closed in Both Directions Due to Snow

2 Mountain Lion Kittens Rescued After Being Found in Half Moon Bay Neighborhood

Posted 12:18 PM, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:26PM, February 21, 2019

Two mountain lion cubs found in a Half Moon Bay neighborhood were picked up this week, authorities said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a tweet that its personnel rescued the animals and took them to the Oakland Zoo for treatment.

The cubs were wandering through residential neighborhoods and were malnourished, dehydrated and covered in ticks, with lesions on their bodies, SF Gate reported.

Wildlife officials said they think one of the mountain lions got into a fight with a skunk, given a deep wound on his nose.

