2 Mountain Lion Kittens Rescued After Being Found in Half Moon Bay Neighborhood

Two mountain lion cubs found in a Half Moon Bay neighborhood were picked up this week, authorities said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a tweet that its personnel rescued the animals and took them to the Oakland Zoo for treatment.

The cubs were wandering through residential neighborhoods and were malnourished, dehydrated and covered in ticks, with lesions on their bodies, SF Gate reported.

Wildlife officials said they think one of the mountain lions got into a fight with a skunk, given a deep wound on his nose.

CDFW today safely captured two mountain lion kittens in Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County, when it became apparent they were on their own, without a mother lion around, and too young to survive by themselves. The lions were delivered for care and treatment to the Oakland Zoo. pic.twitter.com/l1uoYuCKZd — Cal Fish & Wildlife (@CaliforniaDFW) February 20, 2019