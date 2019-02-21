Attacker Sought in Stabbing of Senior Citizen at Maywood Donut Shop

Sheriff’s officials sought clues from the public Thursday to help them track down a man who stabbed a senior citizen at a Maywood donut shop two weeks ago.

The stabbing took place about 3 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Yum Yum Donuts, 5921 Atlantic Boulevard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

“The suspect entered the location and stabbed a 63-year-old male Hispanic with a knife in the upper torso,” the statement said.

The victim was treated at a hospital and expected to survive.

Deputies described the attacker as a Latino man between 25 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a beard. He wore a black jacket, a blue shirt, blue sweatpants, black shoes and a black baseball cap featuring the shapes associated with a Sony Playstation controller.

He was last seen heading north along Atlantic Boulevard.

No information regarding a motive in the stabbing was released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Sanchez of the Sheriff’s East Los Angeles Station at 323-264-4451. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.