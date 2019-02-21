Authorities in Pursuit of White Van on 10 Freeway in Ontario Area

Authorities are chasing a fleeing driver on the 10 Freeway in western San Bernardino County Thursday night.

Sky5 was initially overhead the pursuit at 11:05 p.m. in Orange County, as the driver of a white van was heading north on the 57 Freeway in Placentia.

Unconfirmed reports indicated the the vehicle was stolen in Buena Park.

It was unclear how many occupants were in the van.

The chase soon made its way through Brea and to Diamond Bar, where the driver merged onto the eastbound 60 Freeway and headed into Pomona. The van continued east into Chino and Ontario in San Bernardino County.

The vehicle was moving fast and swiftly cutting across multiple lanes to avoid other motorists.

It eventually made its way to the 10 Freeway, where it began heading west while still in Ontario.

Check back for updates on this developing story.