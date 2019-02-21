Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live at the Battleship Iowa in San Pedro to continue her series of BLACK HISTORY MONTH / DO YOU KNOW? The Battleship Iowa Museum celebrates the trailblazing and courageous service of the late U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely, Jr., the first African American to command a U.S. Navy warship; the first African American admiral; and the first African American to command a U.S. Fleet are among his MANY achievements.

Tonight, Thursday, February 21st, 2019, the Battleship Iowa Museum in San Pedro celebrates his life and legacy with the 2019 GRAVELY CELEBRATION EXPERIENCE, which begins at 5:30pm. To buy tickets, go to the website.

