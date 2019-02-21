Suspect in Custody After Slow-Speed Pursuit in Santa Clarita Valley

California Highway Patrol officers pursued a reportedly stolen vehicle in Bouquet Canyon, north of Santa Clarita.

Early in the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was seen driving over a spike strip. The tires were heavily damaged, and the suspect maintained fairly slow speeds, at one point actually being passed by civilian traffic.

At one point, a CHP officer attempted a pit maneuver, but the suspect was able to continue on.

Officers later backed off the suspect vehicle, keeping a safe distance.

The suspect pulled over around 6:30 p.m. and was taken into custody.