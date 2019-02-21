× Cold Storm Brings Snow to Low Elevations; Prompts Snow Days for Some School Districts

A cold storm brought rain and snow to parts of Southern California Thursday morning, even prompting the Morongo and Bear Valley school districts to close for snow days.

Along with the snow, forecasters are calling for a chance of hail and thunderstorms throughout the day Friday. Coastal and valley residents will likely see about a quarter of an inch of rain with this storm.

Showers could continue into Friday morning, but skies are expected to dry out by Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters were expecting one to three inches of snow to fall in mountain areas above 2,500 feet, with up to 6 inches possible over the eastern San Gabriel Mountains.

Officials were especially concerned about dangerous driving conditions on mountain roads and highways due to the low snow levels.

Grapevine snow

Snow did fall overnight along the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area.

Traffic however, was still moving along with the help of California Highway Patrol escorts as of 7 a.m.

Video showed snow flurries in the Frazier Park area earlier Friday morning, prompting officials and residents to be concerned about the possibility of black ice on the roadways.

“If you’ve been up here for a while and you’re used to it, you still should take it seriously,” one driver said.

Cajon Pass snow

Drivers on the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass were dealing with similar conditions Friday morning.

Snow began falling during the early morning hours, and although traffic had begun to slow on the freeway by 6:30 a.m., the pass was still open.

Caltrans vehicles were seen traveling through the area to keep ice from forming on the roads.

A snow storm forced portions of the freeway to close on Monday.

High Desert snow

About an inch of snow could be seen Friday morning blanketing the usually brown hillsides in the Anaverde Hills area of Palmdale.

The region, which sits at about 2,600 feet, does see snow every few years.

Forecasters with this storm expected some snow flurries as low as 1,500 feet.

School districts take snow day

An unusual snow day was event declared for the students in the Morongo Unified School District.

Bear Valley Unified School District was also closed due to Thursday's snow.